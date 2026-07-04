FCTA, IHS Seek to Discourage Burning of Firewood for Cooking in FCT

*Distribute 10,000 gas cylinders

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory administration ((FCTA) has intensified efforts towards zero tolerance for burning of firewood by residents of the Capital city.

The administration said it has so far distributed over 10,000 free gas cylinders to vulnerable population in the Capital Territory.

Speaking at Grand Finale of the initiative tagged, “Project Breathe – Clean Air Abuja”, sponsored by IHS -Towers of Strength, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud said the administration is concerned about the health challenges posed by now indoor air pollution and the resultant damages to our environment.

Mahmoud who was represented by by her Special Adviser, Majidda Adamu Kuku said that, ” Indoor air pollution is a challenge that we normally encounter in our environment, most especially to women and children because they’re the ones always in the closed door, near the kitchen. So all this air pollution that arises as a result of using charcoal and firewood.

“So with this initiative, it has drastically reduced or reduces the use of charcoal and firewood. With the use of clean gas, it prevents public health challenges affecting our homes and the environment at large.

While explaining the initiative, the Mandate Secretary for Health and Environment Services, Dr. Dolapo

She said that Project Breathe Clean Air – Abuja was founded under the administration of Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike two years ago, with the to address air pollution—especially indoor air pollution.

“We came to realize that a large percentage of the residents of Abuja, even in the metropolis and not only in the suburbs, cook with firewood.

“This is not because they cannot afford gas, but because they don’t know the side effects and the bad effects of cooking with firewood.

The mandate Secretary said that the through initiative, the Health and Environment Services Department has gone round all the Area Council in the FCT to distribute gas cylinders with free gas vauchers to the indigenes.

According to.her the aim is to promote cleaner environment and healthy lifestyle by the rural communities.

She said the birth of the Abuja Breathe Clean Air Initiative which was sponsored by IHS came with a lot of background research, stakeholder mapping, and search for alternate sources of funding outside the government.

“It is indeed very heartwarming that we have been able to replace firewood and coal in **over 12,500 households,” she said.

Dolapo said the initiative is being implemented with approval and support of FCT Minister and Minister Nyesom Wike.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman Dapo Otunla, said that the focus is about sensitizing the people to know that the use of cooking gas is more cost effective than charcoal and firewood .

“it’s a project under which IHS Nigeria donated 10,000 gas cylinders to beneficiaries in different local government areas within the FCT, and also onboarded over 2,000 people into the FCT health insurance,” he said.