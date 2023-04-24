NNPC, Shell, NLNG, TotalEnergies, Others Bag Oil Industry Awards at Energy Summit

*Kyari, Okunbor, Technoil MD win industry personality awards

Peter Uzoho

The just-concluded sixth Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) held between April 15 and 20, 2023 with the theme: “Global Perspectives for a Sustainable Energy Future,” has produced multiple award winning oil and gas companies and industry personalities.



At the summit’s award dinner held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) won two awards including the Best Downstream Company of the Year, which was won by the NNPC Retail Limited as well as the Energy Innovation Company of the Year, won by the group.

Also, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, bagged the Oil and Gas Diplomacy of the Year 2022.

At the award ceremony, Shell emerged the highest winner with seven different awards including



Upstream Company of the Year 2022 (SPDC); Best Offshore Oil and Gas Development Facilities Company (SPDC); and Best Exhibitor 2022 (SPDC).

Other awards won by Shell included Best Gender Support Company in the Energy Space (SPDC); African Oil and Gas Policy Advocate and Shaper of the Year, won by the Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong; and the Energy Personality of the Year bagged by the Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria/Managing Director, SPDC, Mr. Osagie Okunbor.



Also at the event, the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) won two awards including the Gas Infrastructure Project Company of the Year for its Train 7 Project; and the Local Content Company of the Year.

On the other hand, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited won the Best Fully Integrated Company of the Year for 2022.

First E&P Company Limited, one of Nigeria’s excellent independent oil and gas producing firms, emerged winner of the Best Independent Petroleum Producer of the Year 2022.



More so, Schlumberger Nigeria Limited won the Oil Service Company of the Year for 2022, while the Group Managing Director of Technoil Limited, Mrs Nkechi Obi won the Oil and Gas Industry Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.

Commenting on the awards won by Shell, Okunbor said the awards confirmed the energy company’s leading position in Nigeria’s energy industry.

Described by the organisers as, “an inspiration to many and a champion of the oil and gas industry that has consistently demonstrated thought-leadership and the award is in recognition of these attributes,” the elated Okunbor expressed gratitude to the industry and NIES organisers.



“I am immensely grateful for the recognition and honour. We are very pleased to win these excellence awards as they are recognition of Shell’s deliberate strategy to power progress for Nigeria and Nigerians”, Okunbor said.

He said Shell companies in Nigeria were further challenged to be relentless in making significant contributions to the industry and towards the socio- economic development of Nigeria.



Reacting to the awards won by the NLNG, the company’s Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, said the awards were testaments to NLNG’s unwavering commitment to building human capital and local capacity.

He said further that the awards affirmed the company’s belief in the immense potential of Nigerians.

“As we continue to drive growth and create opportunities for our nation, we remain steadfast in our resolve to empower local players, nurture talent, and foster innovation. Only by investing in building capacity in the country can we truly build a brighter and more sustainable future.



“By the award of Gas Infrastructure Project of the Year 2022 for Train 7 project, we are once again reminded of our duty to not only push the boundaries of what is possible but to do so in a manner that safeguards our environment and uplifts our communities,” Mshelbila said.

He added that the recognition fueled the company’s determination to continue championing initiatives that contribute to Nigeria’s burgeoning economy and give Nigeria a competitive edge in the global energy landscape.