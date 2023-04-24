Musa: I’m Still in Race for 10th Senate Presidency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A frontline contender for the 10th Senate Presidency, Senator Sani Musa, has said he has not withdrawn from the race contrary to reports that northern aspirants had stepped down for their southern colleagues.

Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, made the clarification in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

He said the report about the withdrawal of all aspirants from the north, as published in a newspaper, was not the true position of the situation on ground.

Musa said the only condition that could make him to withdraw from the race is if the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) decides to zone the presiding officer’s positions to other zones apart from the North-central.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to the story that I have shelved my aspiration to be elected as a presiding officer in the 10th National Assembly.

“I guess it is the imagination of the writer of that newspaper’s story.

“I am still in the race and will only decide otherwise if the zoning arrangement of our great party, the APC, did not favour my zone for the office of the President of the Senate or the Deputy.

“I appeal to my distinguished senators-elect, my constituents and the general public to remain steadfast and be hopeful for a united and robust 10th National Assembly that will be independent and committed partner to our incoming administration.”

The senator had once said he would gladly step down if the leadership of the APC did not zone the position to the North-central.

He had vowed not to allow his political ambition to becloud his sense of patriotism.

He had said: “I have chosen to respect the religious and tribal diversity of Nigeria. I will abide by the position of our great party because of my loyalty and all of us will work as a team to achieve national unity and cohesion.”

The Niger East Senator had consequently offered to sacrifice his ambition and settle for the position of the Deputy Senate President if his zone was not favoured to produce the number three position by the leadership of the APC.

This is despite the fact that his senatorial district alone produced a total of 157,371 votes in the last presidential election.

The votes are more than the whole votes from the South-east region where the president elect got 127,605.