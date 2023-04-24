  • Monday, 24th April, 2023

Expert Harps on Human Capacity Building to Drive Economic Growth

Nigeria
JOHN OBARO

JOHN OBARO

Emma Okonji

Founder and Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, Mr. John Obaro, has called on Nigerian universities to take the lead in grooming a new generation of leaders who can compete with their foreign counterparts in the digital age.
Obaro made the call while delivering a keynote address on: ‘Raising a New Generation of Leaders in a Digital Age: The Role of the Nigerian Ivory Towers’, at the 5th Matriculation Ceremony of Trinity University, Yaba, recently.


Obaro, emphasised the importance of human capacity building towards creating a strong foundation of talent that could thrive in the face of technological advancements and solve local problems to drive economic growth in Nigeria.
He urged Nigerian universities to develop a curriculum that equips students with necessary skills to create and use technology to solve local problems and instil essential attributes such as flexibility, effective communication, emotional intelligence, and collaboration in the next generation of leaders.


Obaro, highlighted the importance of collaboration between the academia, industry, and government in developing the next generation of trendsetters and urged universities to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that their curriculum is relevant to the needs of industry and society.


“As we evolve into a digital age, it is critical that our universities play a leading role in developing young leaders who can navigate and thrive in this new era. Nigerian universities must review and revamp their curriculum, strengthen their research capabilities, and encourage critical thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship to develop the minds of the youth,” Obaro said.


He congratulated the matriculating students and encouraged them to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits. He also urged them to take advantage of opportunities to hone their skills and seek out new mentors and peers to take on the journey with them.

“I strongly recommend that you take advantage of chances to hone your skills. Seek professional development opportunities like internships, volunteering, and mentorship programs. This will give you the edge you need to compete in the labour market and succeed in the future,” Obaro said.

The Vice-Chancellor of Trinity University, Prof. Charles Korede Ayo, expressed appreciation to Obaro for delivering an insightful lecture that challenges Trinity University to rise to the occasion.

