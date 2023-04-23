The Barbaric Action of OAU Students

The recent killing of a final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Okoli Ahize, by a mob in the institution over alleged phone theft has demonstrated how low some Nigerian ivory towers have sunk in both learning and character.

The gruesome murder of Ahize, a Part 5 student of the Department of Civil Engineering was said to have occurred at the Awolowo Hall of Residence of the institution.

For students of the premier university to murder their colleague in such a dastardly manner on mere allegation of phone theft shows that the so-called leaders of tomorrow may turn out to be worse than the present generation of Nigerian leaders who have thrown morality and good conscience to the winds.

Students in universities are supposed to demonstrate that they are worthy in character and learning before they are considered fit for graduation.

But the OAU incident has shown that some of the country’s tertiary institutions have become breeding grounds for cultists, touts and other miscreants, who pose potential danger to the larger society.

The barbaric action of the OAU students was despicable, dastardly, uncivilised and condemnable.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abiodun Olarewaju, had disclosed that the university management had condemned the action and had set up a panel to investigate the matter.

“Nobody knows that students can go to that level of indiscipline to cost the life of their mate,” he added.

The Students’ Union President, Olayiwola Festus, had also condemned the act, describing it as inhumane.

“Our union does not support mob action and justice must be served in this incident,” he added.

Protesting students from the Faculty of Technology had earlier shut down the Students’ Union building, demanding that it should be locked pending the outcome of the investigation.

They also barricaded the main road, thereby blocking vehicular movements in and out of the campus until the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Isiaka Aransi, addressed them. In the same vein, University of Ife Law Class of 1987 Association had also condemned the action in a statement signed by its President, Caleb Arogundade, describing the action as “despicable, lawless and disheartening.”

“It is worrisome that students of our prestigious university, which we proudly call “Great Ife” could resort to barbaric behaviour in dispensing jungle justice to a fellow student, who was accused of theft.

The university authorities should be commended for taking the right steps and handing over the suspects to the police for prosecution.

It is not left for the police to ensure that the issue is not swept under the carpet and that the suspects are prosecuted to serve as a deterrent.