After Two Years in Captivity, Bandit Kingpin Releases Four Kebbi Students with Two Babies

*Seven others remain in captivity

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Two years after the abduction of dozens of schoolgirls from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, a notorious bandit kingpin, Dogo Daji, has released four of the remaining 11 girls in captivity, after collecting a huge amount of money as ransom,



According to PRNigeria, it was gathered that two of the released students returned with two babies delivered while in captivity.

Daji had insisted that some conditions must be met by the Kebbi State government before the remaining girls could be released.

Sources added that the ransom had to be generated by parents and other stakeholders when the Kebbi State government was reluctant to meet the bandits’ demands.



The parents had to beg Nigerians to come to their aid financially to rescue their children from their abductors.

In a letter addressed to all Nigerians, the group known as “Committee of Parents of 11 Abducted Students of F.G.G.C Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, Nigeria,” passionately solicited financial assistance towards raising the sum of N100 million as ransom to be paid to the terrorists, in exchange for their children and wards.



In the letter, the chairman and secretary of the ‘Committee of Parents, Salim Ka’oje and Mr. Daniel Alkali, respectively, said their female children (aged between 12-16 years) had been in the custody of their abductors for about 20 months now.

“It took six days of negotiations in the forest before four of the girls were released to us. We have seven more still in captivity and two of the parents are still in the forest trying to secure their release.



“…And the abductors are demanding the sum of N100 million before they release the girls,” they added.

It would be recalled that the 11 female students were kidnapped when bandits invaded their school on June 17, 2021.

In November last year, it was reported that some of the girls had become teenage mothers, while about four others were pregnant at the time.

THISDAY could not confirm if the ransom paid by the parents was up to the N100 million demanded by the bandits