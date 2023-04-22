Glazia Magazine Celebrates New Cover with Beauty Tukura

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It was all glitz and excitement as lifestyle magazine, Glazia hosted the creme de la creme of Lagos to celebrate its first quarter issue at the Crossroads Restaurant, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. Themed “Unleash Your Inner Badass” the new cover features multi-talented model, beauty queen, entrepreneur, and reality TV star, Beauty Tukura and celebrates the versatility of women and those who love them.

The colourful event turned out an evening of good music, yummy cocktails and canapés and black carpet fun. Guests mingled and interacted with the cover star, Beauty Tukura. This issue’s cover girl, Tukura, has captured the hearts of not only her teeming fans (BeeNavy) but also lifestyle enthusiasts with her elegance. She burst into the limelight as the 43rd Miss Nigeria in 2019, a title she held until 2021.

Since then, she has gone on to earn more feats to her name – entrepreneur, model, reality TV star and multi-brand influencer – epitomising intelligence, beauty, style and authentic independence. Hosted by popular reality TV star, Alex Unusual, the exclusive event welcomed a slew of notable personalities from across industries; fashion, business, media and lifestyle enthusiasts.

The list includes Lead partner at Detail Solicitors Ayuli Jemide, and wife, actor and horticulturist, Winihin Jemide; actor and comedian, Bovi; CEO of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida; and West Africa Director at IE University Spain, Onyekachi Eke; TVC presenter & producer, EMEM Ime Okwoche; MD at Securisk Insurance Brokers, Pradeep Pahalwani.

Actor and influencer, Neo Akpofure; Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at CSCS Nigeria Ltd, Tomilayo Aluko; MD/CEO at Zircon Marine Ltd, Seyi Ajibola; and many others. Some Glazia cover stars over the years include Waje, Timini Egbuson, Anita Okoye, Lanre Olusola, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Deputy CBN Governor Aisha Ahmad, Eku Edewor, to mention but a few.

“I want to say thank you to Glazia. They made me feel like a superstar. From shooting the cover, the filming and every single thing we have done together, the entire process has been seamless. I absolutely recommend them a billion times. From now on Glazia is definitely family to me. “Beauty Tukura said. From career to money, sex, food, entertainment, fashion and more, this edition of Glazia magazine features a portfolio of contents by influential professionals and leaders in different fields of life across the globe.

Editor in Chief of Glazia Magazine, Omawumi Ogbe said every issue of the magazine is her love letter to the World. “We always pour our heart into every issue so that our readers and advertisers can experience its output and gain value from every single page of the magazine. I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to show up on this special night”.

Guests who spoke acknowledged the significant contributions Glazia has made to the sustainable development of lifestyle reporting and entertainment industry over the years. They expressed their excitement at the launch of this special issue which is now available in print and digital versions at www.glaziang.com/magazine and at Rovingheights bookstores with nationwide delivery.