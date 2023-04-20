Sultan of Sokoto Felicitates Muslim Ummah

Segun James



The President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affair (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has felicitated Muslim Ummah on the occasion of ‘Idul Fitr.

Abubakar, in a statement signed by the Director of Administration of the NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, “enjoined Muslims to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on Thursday, 29th Ramadan 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to 20th April 2023.

“We beseech Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to witness many more of it. In the spirit of Ramadan, Muslims are reminded that Zakatul Fitr is a compulsory food-levy imposed on privileged Muslims, to be given to the less-privileged in the society.

“The Council, therefore, appeals to all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but also comply on time. The stipulated practice is to give out the prescribed measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan and not later than before the ‘Id prayer.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on today, 29th Ramadan 1444 A.H. which is equivalent to 20th April 2023.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Friday, 21st April 2023 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Saturday, 22nd April 2023, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

“In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, the following members of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report any credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1444 AH:

“The Council encourages all Muslims to pray fervently to the Almighty Allah, especially during the concluding part of Ramadan, for the peace, security and development of Nigeria.

“While wishing us all happy ‘Idul Fitr, the Council enjoins Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the announcement to be made by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA on the night of Thursday 20th of April, 2023. ‘Id Mubarak in advance!”