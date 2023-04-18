INEC Writes IG, Demands Investigation, Prosecution of Adamawa REC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has written to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, demanding investigation and prosecution of Adamawa state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The commission took the decision at its meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The commission in a tweet via it verified Twitter handle said: “At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.”

Recall that Ari created a scene on Sunday when he declared the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state, Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani as the winner.

But INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement described the action of the REC as a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer.

The commission, therefore, suspended the collation of results of the supplementary election in the state and also maintained that the declaration of Binani as the winner of the election was null, void and of no effect.

Also, the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriran-Anthony on Monday in a letter titled, ‘Commission’s Directive to Stay Away From INEC, Adamawa State’ and dated April 17th and addressed to Ari ordered him to stay away from the commission office in Adamawa state.