NANTA to Hold African Tourism Conference in South Africa

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), in collaboration with the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) has concluded plans to organise the maiden edition of the African Tourism Conference to be held in South Africa in May, 2023.

The Association also announced that it would also hold its 47th Annual General Meeting in Abuja from April 25 to 27th 2023.

The President of NANAT, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, who announced the two events on Wednesday, said the event which was created by two industry associations, NANTA and TOUGHA has already been endorsed by South Africa Tourism (SAT).

She explained that in view of that the SAT will be hosting a hybrid multi-layer tourism industry conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, in May, 2023.

Speaking further, the NANTA boss said that both bodies have assembled the best faculty from the University of Johannesburg on tourism enterprise and related businesses, to help define and determine the immediate and future drive of the industry, its profitability and challenges.

“We must appreciate and commend the management of South Africa Tourism (SAT), particularly their teams in Nigeria and Ghana for the special interest in our growth through knowledge based exposures and assistance to our clients wishing to visit, trade, and immerse in South African hospitality and culture.

“We no doubt hope to sustain the West Coast tourism collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana after the South Africa outing,” she said.

Speaking on why NANTA and TOUGHA decided to pick South Africa to host the inaugural edition of this conference despite the xenophobic tendencies in the country, Akporiaye said: “It is not all South Africans that do not like Nigerians. The people exhibiting xenophobic attitudes towards Nigerians are very few.