Oba of Benin Celebrates Surprise Return of Benin Artefacts from Germany by FG

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has expressed delight over the return of two artefacts by the German government through the Director General, National Commission for Museum and Monument, Olugbile Holloway, yesterday.



Oba Ewuare II thanked Holloway for the gesture, saying: “You don’t know what you have done but I am really grateful for this gesture.”

The Oba gave the DG a large chunk of white chalk to further show appreciation to Holloway.



The German government yesterday returned two artefacts to the palace of the Oba of Benin.

The artefacts, wooden and bronze stools were brought to the palace by Holloway.



The artefacts had been with the federal government since 2022 and were handed over to the Oba yesterday.

Holloway, who said he was at the palace to introduce himself to the Oba, having assumed office recently, told the Oba that he was also at the palace with a surprise for the monarch.



Holloway then opened the box to reveal the two stools to the amazement of the Oba who broke into a dance and was joined by other subjects in the palace.

Holloway said: “I have come to the palace to introduce myself and my team to the Oba and to let the Oba know that we are ready to work with the kingdom.

“Apart from this, I also have a surprise for the Oba and hopefully this will be the beginning of better things to come,” he added.