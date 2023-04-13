Sule Mourns Sarkin Adogi

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State yesterday expressed grief over the demise of the Sarkin Adogi, Abdulhamid Ladan Omaku III.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, the Adogi traditional ruler died on April 11, 2023.

The statement said Governor Sule yesterday attended the funeral prayer for the deceased paramount ruler at Adogi in Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

He stated in the statement that the late Sarkin Adogi was one of the most respected traditional leaders who lived a life worthy of emulation.

Sule said: “The late monarch was a peace-loving and God-fearing leader who lived a life of service to his people and the larger society. My long personal relationship with the departed leader was reliable and trustworthy.”

Speaking at the funeral prayer for the deceased paramount ruler at Adogi, Sule consoled members of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council, the people of Adogi, associates and the immediate family members of the deceased.

He prayed God to grant the late Sarkin Adogi eternal rest.