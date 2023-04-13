MultiChoice Says GOtv Channels to Be Renumbered for Better Viewing Experience

MultiChoice, an entertainment company in Nigeria has announced that it would be renumbering channels on the GOtv platform to improve the viewing experience of its customers.

It explained in a statement that the renumbering of the GOtv channels would group similar channels together to make it easier for viewers to find and watch their favorite shows.

“GOtv is embarking on this journey to optimise its channel numbering system and make it easier for customers to find their preferred programs and movies.

“The aim is to improve the overall entertainment experience for GOtv viewers by making it easier to discover new content and keep up with their favorite programs,” it explained.

Speaking on the objective of the renumbering, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Dr. Busola Tejumola, stated that the goal of MultiChoice was to provide the best family entertainment experience to viewers.

“The new channel numbering system will make it easier for customers to find their favorite programs and discover new content, while also allowing for new channels to be added without too much disruption,” Tejumola added.

The improved GOtv channel numbering approach would include blocks for flagship channels, popular local channels, movies and telenovelas. This would help customers find the channels they want without excessive scrolling.

“After the channel renumbering, Africa Magic Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo will air on GOtv channels 2, 3, and 4 respectively. Africa Magic Epic, Family, and Urban are now housed on channels 6, 7, and 8, respectively.

“Sports channels have also been relocated. SS Blitz, SS Football, and SS La Liga are now on channels 60, 61, and 62, while channels 80 to 86 now feature all kids’ channels including JimJam, Nick Junior, Disney Junior, PBS Kids, and more. Movie channels M-Net Movies 4, Movie Room, and TNT Africa have been reassigned to channels 50, 51, and 52 respectively.

“The channel renumbering will commence from Wednesday, 19 April 2023, and will provide an even more seamless experience for GOtv customers. The company’s commitment to delivering quality entertainment remains unchanged, and the new numbering system will ensure that GOtv continues to offer the best viewing experience to its esteemed customers.

“Customers can subscribe or upgrade and enjoy a world of pure entertainment on GOtv by visiting www.gotvafrica.com or downloading the MyGOtv App,” the statement added.