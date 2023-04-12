Osinbajo Presides as FEC Mourns Former Justice Minister, Bola Ajibola

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The Vice President is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is away to Saudi Arabia on an eight-day final official visit to the Kingdom as President of Nigeria.

The FEC meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, is being attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others at the meeting include a few cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Council members observed a minute silence in honour of Prince Bola Ajibola, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 1984-1985; former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; one-time judge at the International Court of Justice at the Hague, and ex-Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, who died on Sunday at the age of 89.