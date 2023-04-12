  • Wednesday, 12th April, 2023

Osinbajo Presides as FEC Mourns Former Justice Minister, Bola Ajibola

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The Vice President is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is away to Saudi Arabia on an eight-day final official visit to the Kingdom as President of Nigeria.

The FEC meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, is being attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others at the meeting include a few cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Council members observed a minute silence in honour of Prince Bola Ajibola, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 1984-1985; former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; one-time judge at the International Court of Justice at the Hague, and ex-Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, who died on Sunday at the age of 89.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.