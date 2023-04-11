  • Tuesday, 11th April, 2023

Police Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper, Rescue Two Victims in Adamawa

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Police in Adamawa, in collaboration with hunters, neutralised a suspected kidnapper and rescued two victims in Toungo Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Police spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, stated in Yola yesterday  that it was one of the successes of the police’s collaborative strategies to end kidnapping, robbery, cattle rustling, and unlawful possession of firearms.

“One kidnapper was neutralised when he and his gang arrived at a spot to receive N2 million ransom demanded from relatives of the kidnapped victims.

“The suspected kidnappers sighted our men around the area and engaged them in a gun duel so as to escape arrest.

“One of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds,’’ he stated.

Nguroje added that the two victims, Suleiman Abdullahi (23), and Ruwa Buba (11), residents of Mayo Sumsum Village in Toungo Local Government Area, were rescued unhurt.

He stated also that Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Afolabi Babatola, commended operatives of Toungo Divisional Police Office and the hunters for their gallantry.

Babatola directed the joint operations team to track down fleeing members of the kidnap gang to ensure that they did not re-group anywhere in the state.

The police commissioner charged residents to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals, especially those found with bullet wounds,’’ Nguroje stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.