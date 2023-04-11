INEC Holds Supplementary Election in Rivers Saturday

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the supplementary election in Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituencies for Saturday, April 15, 2023.

In a statement Tuesday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Dr Johnson Sinikiem, the election will commence at 8.30am in the LGAs and registration areas, adding that the election will be held at Khana Wards 04 and 07, across 42 polling units.

In Port Harcourt, Sinikiem explained that election will be held in 377 polling units within Wards 05, 10 and 28.

Assuring the people of INEC’s commitment to the supplementary poll, the REC urged voters from the affected areas to come out enmasse and exercise their franchise on Saturday.

“The management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers State wishes to inform all political parties and the entire public that the supplementary election for Port Harcourt II and Khana/Gokana Federal Constituencies earlier announced by the Commission will hold this Saturday, April 15, 2023 by 8.30am in the following LGAs/registration areas.

“The Commission therefore calls on all registered voters in the affected registration areas/polling units to come out en-masse on the above-mentioned date to cast their votes and to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and in accordance with laid down guidelines.

“Please be assured of our commitment to ensure a successful conclusion of this election,” Sinikiem stated.