Spread Love, Peace at Easter, Glo Urges Nigerians

Nigerian telecommunications giant,, has enjoined Nigerians to spread peace and love as the world celebrates Easter in commemoration of the crucifixion and resurrection of the Jesus Christ.

The company noted in a goodwill message issued in Lagos at the weekend “that Easter reinforced the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross of Calvary, and His resurrection, which symbolises the victory over sin.”

It also congratulated Christians on the successful conclusion of the Lenten season.

Glo said: “Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the sins of the world. His life, teachings, love for mankind and obedience to God exemplify the essence of creation. He lived a life of peace and brought salvation to mankind. Christians should therefore emulate his virtues and live in peace and love.”

The company assured its subscribers of uninterrupted voice, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) services during and after the Easter celebrations, and encouraged them to avail themselves of the various data and voice offerings on the network to keep in touch with family members, friends and loved ones.

Easter celebrations signal the end of the Christian Lenten season which is a means of purification for the Christian faithful. The festival features acts of worship, including prayer, sacrament, repentance from sins, almsgiving, atonement and self-denial through abstention from food, drinks and other worldly concerns.