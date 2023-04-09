Family Announces Burial Arrangements for Nigeria’s First Professor of Medicine, Ogunlesi

The funeral arrangements for Nigeria’s first Professor of Medicine, Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi, have been released by his family.

Ogunlesi, an Emeritus Professor, who hailed from Sagamu area of Ogun State, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at age of 99.

He made history in 1965 as Nigeria’s first Professor of Medicine.

A statement issued by the family and signed by Adeleke Ogunlesi stated that the funeral arrangements will kick-off on Monday, April 10, 2023 with Service of Songs at Centenary hall, Church of Resurrection, Ewusi Road, Sagamu. This will be followed by Commendation Service on Tuesday, April 11 at Old Great Hall, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi Araba Lagos.

According to the funeral programme, lying in state would take place on April 12 at Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan.

Other arrangements are the Christian wake-keeping service slated for Thursday, April 13, 2023 at No. 1, Prof Ogunlesi Street Igbobi Makun, Sagamu, while the funeral service will take place on Friday at Cathedral Church of St. Paul Igbogun Street, 1 Ewusi Street, Sagamu.

He is survived by his children Leke, Kunle, Bayo, Sade, Folabi and Gbenga, their spouses, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.