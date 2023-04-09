Ex-ICJ Judge, Bola Ajibola, is Dead

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former Attorney General and the Minister of Justice of Nigeria and formerJudge of the International Court of Justice, Prince Olasodun Adesumbo Bola Ajibola, is dead.

The death of the Owu born Prince, was announced in a statement by his eldest child, Segun Ajibola, SAN stating that the late Jurist died early Sunday in his Abeokuta, Ogun State, home.

The statement said, “With very deep heart and Gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over the midnight . May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah firdaus.”

Ajibola who was the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, was the president of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985.

He was also one of five commissioners on the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission, organized through the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

He was the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.