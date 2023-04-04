I’m Eminently Qualify to Be Governor of Kogi State, Says Former Kogi Commissioner

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A leading All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship aspirant and former Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Mr. Ashiru Idris, has said that he is eminently qualified to be the governor of Kogi State.

Idris disclosed this yesterday while speaking during the Governorship Media Parley that was organised by Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Chapter, Lokoja.

He explained that he is the most exposed among the other aspirants, noting that as an insider he has represented the governor severally at both internal and international engagements.

The former commissioner noted that governance is going be continuous based on the new direction and blueprint of the incumbent governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello.

He added that the governor has recently signed a 32-year development plan for the state, noting that the plan would ensure continuity in the infrastructural development of Kogi State.

He explained that the development plan would be reviewed after the first 10 years.

Idris pointed out that if voted in as governor, he would collaborate with the federal government to build power stations in Kogi-west and Kogi-east to boost electricity supply in the state.