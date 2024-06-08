D’banj Receives Special Headies Award

Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian famed showman and musician Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, on Friday night, received a special award from the convener of The Headies, Ayo Animashaun.

Presented to him at his 20th-anniversary dinner held at Knowhere Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos, Animashaun said the award was in recognition of D’banj’s support of The Headies over the years.

“This is a special award for you being one of the few artists who have hosted, performed and won multiple Headies awards,” Animashaun said, inviting D’banj’s former label partner Don Jazzy to share in the honour.

The dinner was part of the year-long celebration marking D’banj’s two decades in the music industry. Since gaining mainstream recognition in 2004 with the song ‘Mobolowon,’ D’banj has remained a significant figure despite various challenges.

Prominent personalities who graced the dinner included the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka who represented the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, The Kutis (Yeni, Femi, Made, Funke), D’banj’s parents, Managing Director of Megaletrics Ltd, Chris Ubosi; Theo Lawson; President and Executive Producer, AFRIMA, Mike Dada; Kenny and ID Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye, Sam Onyemelukwe, and Steve Ayorinde among others.