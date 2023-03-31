Arase Assumes Duty as PSC Chair, Pledges to Usher in New Era

*Demands media cooperation with PSC, Police

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, Thursday formally assumed duty at his new office at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

He was sworn in Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

At a news briefing in Abuja, Arase said he would ensure cordiality in the oversight relationship between the commission and the Nigeria Police.

He also called for the support of the media to foster unity between the PSC and the NPF.

Arase, a former Inspector-General of Police, pledged to address the rift between the PSC and the NPF.

He noted that the issue of security sector reform was uppermost on the list of his agenda at the commission.

“There is going to be a paradigm shift. We will focus on the security sector reforms.

“We have had negative perception but we will deal with the issue to change the reportage of the Nigeria Police.

“What I crave for is to ensure that there is a smooth relationship with Nigeria Police. That is the legacy I crave. That is the legacy I want to leave.

“I cannot work in a toxic environment, we need a peaceful atmosphere and I promise I will not disappoint you”, he assured.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on January 24, 2023, appointed Arase as the new chairman of the commission following the resignation of its former chairman, Musiliu Smith, who is also a former police chief.

Arase took the oath of office on Wednesday at the council chambers before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, two months after the senate confirmed him as chairman of the commission.

He noted that the media would be given easy access to needed information to be able to support the police force in positive light, adding that the police force is supposed to be a “Nigerian Police Force,” where citizens can critique and also proffer solutions to solving the problems.

“I did mention yesterday (Wednesday) that there is going to be some paradigm shift in our relationship and oversight function with the Nigeria Police Force. Most of the things we have had in recent times are disquiet about the relationship when it comes to who has the responsibility to do one thing or the other.

“One major aspect that we have not talked about is the issue of security sector reform and that is where I am going to seek your cooperation to see how we can charge up our relationship.

“We have been dealing with issues of public negative perception and I want you to change your approach towards reportage of the policing activities in the country,” he said.