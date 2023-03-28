Ogun to Give Diya State Burial as Osinbajo, Oyebanji Mourn

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the Lagos residence of former Chief of General Staff and Military Governor of Ogun, General Oladipo Diya, who died Sunday at the age of 78, disclosing that the late military top brass would be given a state burial by the state.

This is as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, joined hundreds of Nigerians, who had since Sunday mourned the passing of the general.

Abiodun, who led a delegation to Diya’s family house, said a committee made up of some State Executive Council members would be set up to liaise with the family to give the former military governor of the state a befitting burial, while describing his death as a great loss to Ogun in particular and the country in general.

With the delegation, which included members of the State Executive Council, the governor said, “General Diya was a man of many parts. His life epitomised integrity and character. He was a soldier and gentleman, a lawyer with an eventful career. He rose to the peak of his career as the Chief of General Staff.”

Abiodun, who said Diya lived an impactful life worthy of emulation, noted that he held many command and administrative positions while in the military and continued to make an impact on humanity after retirement from active service.

He acknowledged his commitment to his community, especially, in the Odogbolu Local Government Area, adding that the history of Ogun State would not be complete without the mention of his name.

Praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Abiodun urged the family members not to grieve over his death as he impacted his generation and had gone home to rest with his Lord.

Responding on behalf of the family, one of Diya’s sons, Oyedamola, thanked the governor for showing concerns to the family at this trying time through the visit, saying his father while alive, had deep affection for the present administration because of its good works.

Osinbajo: He Was a Deeply Committed Nigerian Patriot

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has mourned Diya and described him as a patriot, who showed deep love and commitment to Nigeria during and after his service to the military and the nation.

Osinbajo, who is officially away to London, the United Kingdom, in a statement personally signed, said, “I received with sadness, the news of the passing of (rtd) Lt- General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, the former Chief of General Staff and number two official in the administration of the Federal Military Government of the late General Sani Abacha.

“General Diya was not only a distinguished Nigerian patriot, and an illustrious son of Odogbolu in Ogun State, he was also a statesman, who showed deep love and commitment to our country even after his illustrious service to the nation. General Diya was a forthright, brilliant officer and a devoted family man.

“His passing is a loss to the people of Ogun State and Nigeria. Our prayer is that God comforts the family, friends, associates and the people of Ogun State. May his memory always be blessed,” the vice-president further said.

Oyebanji: Diya’s Death Has Robbed Nigeria of a Finest officer

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the death of Diya, saying his passing has robbed Nigeria of one of the finest military officers.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor, who said Diya was one of the military officers, who fought gallantly for the unity of the country, noted that the deceased used the most productive part of his life to serve his fatherland with uncommon commitment and made a success of all the command positions and political offices he held in his lifetime.

While praying God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss, and urging them to be consoled by worthy legacies he left behind and for being on the positive side of history, he also commiserated with the government and the people of Ogun State on the loss of an illustrious son.