Skirmishes: Kwara  Shut Down Ilorin International Market

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government hs ordered the shutdown of the International Mandate Market in Ilorin during the weekend.

The closure was attributed to the Saturday’s skirmishes between the security agencies and the market burglars.

During the incident, about 20 persons were said to have sustained serious injuries.

Men of the state police command and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were deployed to maintain peace at the market.

However, in order to avoid any further breaking down of law and order, the state government urgently ordered the immediate closure of the market.

A statement that was issued in Ilorin and signed by the Kwara State Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Mr. Ibrahim Akaje, said: “Even though, the government has restored normalcy to the market after the initial tension and opportunist attacks by hoodlums on people’s properties, the government hereby directs temporary closure of the market for security reasons pending resolution of some issues that had triggered the disturbances.

“The government commends the prompt response of the security agencies to the distress calls. We warn against further trouble from any quarters.

“The market and activities of everyone involved therein are regulated by laws, which must be respected by all.

“The market will be reopened today (Monday) while efforts have begun to resolve all pending issues.”