FG: Navy’s Role in Safeguarding Maritime Domain Yielding Positive Results

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the role of Nigerian Navy in securing the Nigerian maritime domain was yielding positive results.

He said the Navy’s effort led to the delisting the country from the list of piracy prone nations including the removal of war insurance premium hitherto paid by all ships arriving the country to foster maritime commerce and trade.

Speaking while delivering a goodwill message at the shipping of stripes ceremony of two navy commodores promoted by the Nigerian Navy Board on 15 December 2022.

The Nigerian Navy board had approved the promotion of 30 commodores to the rank of Rear Admiral in December 2022 and 28 of them were decorated on 21 December 21, 2022.

The remaining two were promoted unto retirement hence their decoration commonly called shipping of stripes in naval parlance was postponed till their time of retirement.

The two commodores decorated to the rank of Rear Admiral are Preston Efedue and Jamila Malafa. Rear Admiral Efedue hails from Delta State and was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 1991 and he holds a PhD in Diplomacy and International Affairs.

He has held several appointments during the course of his career. Notable amongst them are Director of Marine Services, Deputy Commandant Naval War College and until his retirement, he was the provost marshal of the Nigerian Navy.

On the part of Rear Admiral Malafa, She hails from Adamawa State and joined the Nigerian Navy in 1988. She holds a masters degree in constitution/criminal law from the University of Lagos and international maritime law from International Maritime Law Institute, University of Macida, Malta.

She has equally held several appointments within and beyond the borders of Nigeria.

Rear Admiral Malafa was African Liaison Criminal Court of justice of the African Bar Association, UK from 2019 – 2021 as well as Judge Evaluator, International Criminal Court from 2018 till date.

Until her retirement, she was the Director Legal Services, Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, congratulated the newly decorated rear admirals for reaching the peak of their career and urged them to justify the confidence of a proud and deserving nation.

He maintained that the reduction in piracy which culminated in delisting Nigeria from the International Maritime Bureau’s list of piracy prone countries and removal of war risk premium leading to reduced cost of insurance from $5000 to $960 for merchant ships coming to Nigeria. He further used the opportunity to pledge his unalloyed loyalty and appreciation to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

In response to the kind gesture, Rear Admiral Efedue quoting Brian Brown said “what separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude”.

He appreciated President Buhari, the Chief of the Naval Staff, the Minister of Information and Culture among others.

Present at the event, were the President National Council of Women Society, Hajia Lami Baba, Legal Colleagues, Principal Staff Officers of the Naval Headquarters, friends and family members of the celebrants.