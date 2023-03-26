Lagos Commissioner Wins Award in South Africa 

By Vanessa Obioha

Commissioner for Finance in Lagos, Dr. Rabiu Olowo has emerged winner in the just held Forty under 40 Africa Awards, one of only few winners from Nigeria.

The 37-year-old Olowo was awarded for his stellar track record in the governance category.

The Lagos State Ministry of Finance under his strategic leadership assisted the Lagos State Government to achieve an unprecedented height of triple A (AAA nga) ratings by International Rating Agency – FITCH. This is a reflection of the state improved accountability and transparency in the management of public funds for the purpose of delivering Infrastructure projects., including the management of debts.

In the past four years, Olowo has continued to champion the revenue acceleration process that has seen Lagos revenue increased by double digits, evidenced by a CAGR 12%.

Olowo has in entirety contributed immensely to public policy development and implementation impacting several sectors like education, agriculture, transportation, health and all other areas of governance.

The prestigious award, organised by Black White Hover Law Practices, celebrates the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40 who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

Held on March 25, 2023 in Johannesburg – South Africa, the event hosted around 126 nominees and delegates from 23 countries including Eritrea, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Cameroon, South Sudan, Morocco, Benin, Mauritius, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Algeria, Botswana, Tunisia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Gambia, and South Africa.

The event is aimed at identifying an impressive cross-functional and successful people from a wide range of industries who have risen through the ranks of their organisations, industries, and careers at a relatively young age with verifiable records of meaningful impact to government, business and society.