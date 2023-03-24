Breaking: Appeal Court Sets Aside Adeleke’s Sack as Osun Governor 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, has nullified the judgment of the election tribunal which voided the election of Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun State.

A three member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu held that the tribunal erred in law in arriving that Adeleke was not lawfully elected as governor in the July 16 governorship election.

According to the ruling, the lower tribunal was wrong when it held that there was over voting in some polling units when such allegations were not proved.

The tribunal in a unanimous judgment stated that over voting can only be proved with a combination of data obtained from the BVAS and report from INEC backend server and not only on the back-end server report.

The appellate court in addition faulted the tribunal for not taking congnizance of a judgment of a Court of Appeal which earlier held that Adeleke was qualified to contest the election.

Details later….