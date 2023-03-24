APC Campaign: No Clandestine Meeting Between CJN, Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said there was no clandestine meeting between the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued Thursday night described the media report about the meeting as a pure concoction from the hallucinating minds of hatchet men bent on creating doubts and public distrust about the legitimacy of the recent election, which was won by Tinubu.

Onanuga maintained that the President-elect, who left Nigeria Tuesday, has not been in London, saying he was still in France to have a deserved rest, after a hectic campaign that began in January 2022.

He added that Tinubu would go to London thereafter before proceeding to Mecca for the lesser Hajj.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the grossly fake, misleading and malicious story about the Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola disguising to meet President-elect Bola Tinubu in London.

“The story was a pure concoction from the hallucinating minds of hatchet men bent on creating doubts and public distrust about the legitimacy of our recent election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We refute emphatically that there has been no clandestine meeting between the President-elect and the respected Chief Justice of our country, any where. It’s pure fabricated news, groundless in fact and authenticity.”

Onanuga added that to show that the story was a mere salacious fiction, meant to draw traffic to the discredited purveyor, it claimed the Ariwoola left Nigeria for London on 11 March, on a wheel chair to board a plane.

According to him, The President elect left Nigeria on 21 March, 10 clear days thereafter. What kind of appointment or secret meeting will the two men have arranged in London, with so wide disparate arrival dates, except in the imagination of the false news merchants.

Onanuga added that as the country moves towards inauguration on 29 May, 2023, Nigerians should expect more false and salacious news from a section of the Nigerian media, on the payroll of the opposition.

He urged the media once again to cross check their information from the President-elect media office before rushing to press.