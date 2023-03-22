  • Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

Protesters Storm N’Assembly, Demand Annulment of Presidential Election

Breaking | 47 mins ago

* Insist on removal, arrest of INEC chairman

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Some protesters on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly in Abuja to express their displeasure over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

The aggrieved Nigerians, who carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Save our Democracy’, ‘Politicians are killing our Democracy’, ‘INEC killing the Nigerian Democracy’, among others, reiterated their earlier call for the annulment of the 2023 presidential election.

The protest, which took off from the Unity Fountain in Maitama, paralyzed vehicular movements in the heart of the nation’s capital for hours.

The demonstrators, however, met stiff resistance as they were denied entrance into the National Assembly premises by security men.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the National Assembly, who came to address the protesters, said there was no written permission from the group or the relevant authorities, and as such, they will not be allowed into the National Assembly premises.  

The Leader and Co-convener of the Free Nigeria Group, Dr Moses Ogidi Paul, while addressing newsmen, described the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) as a failed institution.

He called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for supervising what he tagged as a fraudulent presidential election.  

Other members of the group equally expressed their pain over the conduct of the presidential poll. 

This is coming less than 24 hours after the group staged a similar protest to the headquarters of INEC where they demanded the immediate removal of the INEC chairman.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.