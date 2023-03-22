  • Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

Controversial Anambra Pastor, Odumeje Prophesies His Death

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Controversial Anambra pastor, Chukwuemeka Ohanere, who is popularly known as Odumeje has prophesied that he would soon die, saying he has completed his earthly ministry.

The pastor came into limelight with his weird pattern of spiritual deliverance, where he carries miracle seeking members of his church in a manner akin to the WWE wrestlers, and also smashes them on the floor.

He was also in the news last year, after he confronted officials of the Anambra State government, who had come to demolish his church. The attempt earned him severe beating that made many pity him.

During Sunday service, Odumeje, in a video circulating online was seen telling his church members that it was time for him to go.

He said: “I have called my little son, KingDavid, and I told him that very soon, I, your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon,” he told the congregant.

Odumeje has fought several battles, and has challenged many native doctors to open contests on their ability to perform miracles. He is 40 years old.

