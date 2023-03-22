Buhari Rejoices with Tony Elumelu at 60

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with distinguished banker, economist and philanthropist, Mr. Tony Elumelu as he marks his 60th birthday anniversary today.

The president, in a release issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, shared joy and warmth of the occasion with the entrepreneur, who was ranked among World’s 100 most influential personalities in 2020 by Time magazine.

Buhari felicitated with the Chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Group on the milestone, affirming the honor and pride that the benefactor had brought to Nigeria and Africa, with his achievements, lighting the way for many to grow through inspiration, mentorship and training, with focus on raising generation of entrepreneurs.

The president believed Elumelu’s benevolence typifies his humble background and upbringing, starting out as a young banker, daring to dream of a modern and technologically friendly financial institution, Standard Trust Bank, and leading one of the biggest mergers with the UBA, which made history and strengthened the economy.

Buhari noted the combination of youthfulness in style, broadness in networking, with both old and young, and the passion in pursuing and realising dreams that the entrepreneur continually projects, graciously guiding others to nurture their business ideas to reality, especially in meeting societal needs and rendering value.

As the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and Tony Elumelu Foundation clocks 60, the President joined family members, particularly his wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu, in thanksgiving to God for all the resourcefulness and impact, with brighter future ahead.

Buhari prayed for long life, good health and wisdom for the Humanitarian.