  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

PDP Leads in Plateau as INEC  Adjourns Collation of Governorship Elections Till Monday

Nigeria | 33 mins ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of governorship election results for Plateau till Monday.

State Returning Officer for the election, Professor Idris Abadi announced the postponement on Sunday night.

But before the adjournment, results of 13 out of 17 LGAs had been declared.

The declared results had the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship, Caleb Mutfwang winning in seven Local Government Areas of Mangu, Langtang North, Langtang South, Mikang, Barkin Ladies, Bassa and Riyom, while the All Progressives Congress won in six LGAs of Kanke, Shendam, Jos East, Pankshin, Kanam, and Wase.

The outstanding LGAs are Bokkos, Jos North, Jos South, and Qua’anpan. Results from these local governments were still being expected. 

