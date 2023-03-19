Business Mogul, Peters, to Receive African Philanthropist Award in Kigali

Nigerian business mogul, Benedict Peters, is set to be honoured at the African Heritage Concert and Awards slated to hold in Kigali, Rwanda on April 1, 2023.

Peters, who is the founder of Aiteo Group, Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil producing firm, will receive the African Philanthropist Award for his giant strides in sports and human capital development across Africa.

Also, a former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli; Vice-President of Liberia, Chief Jewel Howard-Taylor; former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (rtd), former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and many other prominent Africans will be honoured.

According to the organizers, Heritage Times (HT), The African Heritage Concert and Awards will celebrate and honour distinguished African personalities, who have dignified themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe.

This, the organizers said, have become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.

Peters leads the Aiteo and EMA Consortiums, which has won separate bids to acquire three power generating companies, and is set to build a 100,000 barrel refinery in oil-rich Warri, Delta State, South-south Nigeria.