LP Benue Governorship Candidate Denies Endorsing PDP Guber Candidate

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for Benue State, Mr Herman Hembe has denied report that his party has endorsed the Benue State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Mr. Titus Uba in the governorship election in Benue state.



According to Hembe, the said endorsement came to his knowledge through sponsored radio and media announcements by the PDP that he had stepped down.

He said “Let me state categorically that nothing in this world would make me consider joining the failed PDP, a party in government that owes 64 months of pension arrears, owes 17 months of civil servants’ salary arrears, a party that has borrowed and plunged Benue into over N180 billion in debt, a party that refused to pay bailout funds to workers and pensioners, a party that has destroyed the local government system and continues to deny that tier of government its needed autonomy. An anti-people, anti-farmer, and anti-Benue party and government.”



He said the people of Benue have appropriately rejected the PDP at the last polls and would do so again this Saturday.

Asking what then would be his incentive for identifying with such a lost cause?

“Add to the above is the fact that the PDP parades the worst gubernatorial candidate in Benue state and an exiting governor who has performed abysmally for nearly eight years and LP has nothing to do with Benue PDP or outgoing governor Samuel Ortom, and would never contemplate any such relationship. House of Assembly candidates of our party too have not, and will not step down for any party.”

The PDP had claimed that the Benue state wing of LP and the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, had endorsed the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Titus Uba.



It said in separate ceremonies yesterday, at Makurdi, the State Chairman of LP Engr. Ibrahim Idoko Otene had said the decision of the party to support Uba to win the governorship election was sequel to the collaboration the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi received from the PDP in the state.

Otene, who was accompanied by members of the State Working Committee of the LP stated that their action was a directive from the National Secretariat of the party. According to him, the support Governor Samuel Ortom gave to their presidential candidate had to be reciprocated.



He said the governor stood for equity, fairness and justice, and even risked his senatorial ambition for the Obi presidential bid.

The Benue State Labour Chairman, also commended Engr Titus Uba for his humility and synergy with other key players, expressing optimism that the PDP guber candidate would serve the state diligently.



Responding, Ortom thanked the two political parties for voluntarily deciding to endorse Uba to win the governorship election.

He assured them that Uba, being an experienced lawmaker and administrator would not disappoint the Benue people.