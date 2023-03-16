Guber Poll: Okowa Urges PDP Leaders to Work for Party’s Victory

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday urged the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the state to carry all members along to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the March 18 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

Okowa gave the advice at a stakeholders meeting with members of the party at the residence of Chief Solomon Ogba in Aviara, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the party faithful to collaborate by putting the past behind them and work collectively to enable the PDP record overwhelming success for all its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

According to him, members of the party should draw a lesson from what happened in the presidential and national assembly elections held on February 25 so as to avoid a repeat of what happened during that election.

The governor appealed to aggrieved persons to bury the hatchet and work for the electoral success of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the party’s candidates for the House of Assembly.

He also implored leaders and members of the PDP to work assiduously to enable them deliver their units and wards, adding that they should protect their votes at all the levels.

“When l was listening to the PDP Chairman in Isoko South, he said that they will deliver massive votes for the party and to deliver such votes, everybody must work together.

“I thank you all very well. Those who are aggrieved should bury the hatchet and work together because if the party goes down, every member of the party will collectively go down and if the party goes up, every member will rise collectively.

“We must realise that together, we must fight this battle and therefore, everybody has to be on track with the same plan to enable us emerge victorious in the March 18 polls.

“The past presidential and national assembly elections should teach us a lesson so that we can plan ahead and work together for the victory of the PDP.

“We must carry everybody, including the youths and women, along in the scheme of things. It is very important that we carry everybody along. The youth must not be ignored.

“We should realise that with the BVAS technology, it is one man, one vote. So, we should learn that everyone has one vote,” Okowa said, and urged members of the party to woo eligible voters in their areas to vote on Saturday.

Earlier in their separate speeches, the PDP Chairman in Isoko South Local Government Area, Chief Godspower Obaro and Chief Solomon Ogba, had assured that they would mobilise eligible voters in the area to vote massively for the party’s governorship and House of Assembly candidates.