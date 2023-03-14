  • Tuesday, 14th March, 2023

Police Arraigns Lagos Businessman for N950m Fraud

The Nigeria Police has arraigned a businessman, Olusegun Ogunbanjo, who allegedly defrauded two men to the tune of N950 million, before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

 The Defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge, which borders on false pretences, forgery and stealing.

 The Prosecutor, Rita Momah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, told the court that the Defendant committed the offences between January 2017 and December 2022, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. Momah submitted that the Defendant obtained N450 million from one Mr Olusola lkuyajesin, and N500 million from one Mr Durodola Balogun, under false pretences of using the money to buy stationery. She added that the Defendant forged an organisation’s Local Purchase Orders to carry out the acts, in contravention of Sections 287, 314 and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The Defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

 The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, granted him bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in like sum. Magistrate Olatubosun also ordered that the Defendant must deposit his passport with the court. She also directed that one of the sureties, must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case till April 5, 2023, for the hearing.

