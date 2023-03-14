Commonwealth: Education, Water Resources Ministries Partner for WASH

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In commemorating the 2023 Commonwealth Day, the ministries of education and water resources have entered into partnership for the protection of young people against future pandemics, particularly in the improvement of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

This is even as the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has marked the 7th Commonwealth Day commemoration, his last as minister, with the theme “Forging a sustainable peaceful and common future”.

Adamu said virtues to promote quality education, digitized learning, human rights and democratic governance must be enshrined amongst children and young people.

Represented by the permanent secretary, David Adejoh, the minister said this year’s theme is a reawakening call that the promotion of unity, love, peace, and prosperity is the foundation of development and the comity of Common Wealth nations in particular.

“Health is wealth. The Common Wealth ministers if education are committed to strengthen the health system for the protection if young people to be more resilient against future pandemics. It is worthy to note that the ministry is collaborating with the ministry if water resources to improve hygiene and sanitation facilities and services in federal education institutions.

“The existence of peace in any space of human aggregation or nation translates to progress, wealth and tranquility. It enhances positive outcomes in trade, investment, human rights, democratic governance, quality education, digitised learning, and most importantly entrenches equity and equality, which in Nigeria and most Common Wealth means empowerment if youths, women and the girlchild.”

In his remark, Director, Education Support Services, Dr. L.I. Giginna, said the ministry is bent in forging a common future which is devoid of tribalism, violence, incessant attacks in students and teachers and destruction of education infrastructure.

He said with Nigeria’s strength in having the largest population of youth in the world, with about 70 percent of the population under 30 and 42 percent under the age if 15, the education sector will continue to partner with developmental partners and will exploit all available aids for the promotion of health and wellbeing for young people nationwide.