Updated: Shettima, Adamu, Others Arrive for APC Leadership Meeting With N’Assembly Members-elect 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, venue of the meeting between the national leadership of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its National Assembly members-elect.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was conspicuously absent as he was said to have stayed back in Lagos with other party stakeholders in the Centre of Excellence.

Shettima came in at about 2.10pm after

the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, as well as the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, had also arrived for the ‘crucial’ meeting holding at the instance of the leadership of the ruling party.

Most of the 57 Senators-elect and 160 House of Representatives members-elect are already seated in the hall awaiting the commencement of the meeting.

