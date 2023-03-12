NNPP Drags INEC to Tribunal over Alleged Omission of Logo

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The senatorial candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Nasarawa West, Wakili Kabiru-Muhammad has dragged INEC to the election tribunal over omission of the party’s logo.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after filing his petition in Lafia yesterday, Kabiru-Muhammad said the logo of his party was not clearly captured on the ballot papers by INEC.

INEC and Ahmed Aliyu-Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), winner of the election, are the first and second defendants in the case respectively.

He alleged that the act of omission by INEC did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the 1999 Constitution.

He, therefore, called on the tribunal to nullify the election. The petitioner said he approached the tribunal to seek redress because there were a lot of abnormalities during the election.

He advised his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding and await the outcome of the judgment of the tribunal.

Aliyu-Wadada of SDP polled 96,488 votes as against the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Shehu Tukur, who scored 47,717 votes.