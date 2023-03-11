Rangers Prepare for Second Round with Three New Signings

The management and coaching crew of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C have succeeded in getting the services of the troika of Austin Osayande, Leonard Ugochukwu, and Chinecherem Ugwueze as the team completes preparations for the commencement of the second round of the 2022/2023 NPFL abridge season on March 26

The three have already started training with the Enugu side and are in high spirits to contribute their quota toward helping the club achieve its set target for the season.

Attacking midfielder and fleet-footed Osayande was gotten from Dakkada F.C just as Ugochukwu, a veteran of many top sides is joining forces with the ‘Flying Antelopes’ from Akwa United. In contrast, young defensive midfielder, Chinecherem, joins from the NNL side, Giant Brillars F.C of Enugu.

Speaking at the short unveiling ceremony that took place at the club’s administrative headquarters, G.R.A, Enugu, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, Administrative Secretary of Rangers, said, “It is a thing of joy for us to have the three players join our ranks to help us achieve our set target for the season. With the approval of the coaching crew, we went for the players and it is our hope and belief they are coming with the needed skills and determination to help us achieve what we set out initially to achieve at the start of the season.”

Recall that Rangers did not start the season as expected, picking up nine points from its first eight matches scoring four goals while leaking in six goals.

Rangers will be taking on the league defending champions, Rivers United F.C. in a rescheduled match day 8 fixture at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port-Harcourt on March 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, Rangers Wednesday, at the final match of the 2023 edition of Enugu State F.A/Aiteo Cup played at the Rangers Practice Pitch, Independence Layout, did a demolition job of their opponent, Ingas F.C of New Haven with scores standing at 5-1 at the end of proceeding .

Lining up what may be described as a very strong match day squad that had Uche John leading from the back with the midfield trio led by Saidu Adamu and Shedrack Asiegbu with Godwin Obaje leading the attack, coach Abdul Maikaba showed the tenacity that has been sought after since the start of the season with the right-back, Chidera Ezeh opening the flood gates of goals with a sublime free kick from the edge of the box which nestled safely inside the opponent’s goal on seven minutes.

At the end of the well-contested fixture, Rangers coach, Abdul Maikaba said, “It was a good game against a determined side but our early goals destabilised them. I am happy with the performance of my players today, especially with the harvest of goals and it is my belief that it will motivate the players going into the second round of the NPFL season starting with our rescheduled match with Rivers United.”

On his part, the coach of the NLO side, Kingsley Obiekwu (MON), said, “I congratulate Rangers for this victory but it is my belief that we shall have a better outing at the national level.”

Chairman of Enugu State F.A. Anthony Ugwu described the final match as a perfect display of great football artistry by both sides and stated that it was his belief that both sides will make a great representation of the state when the national competition kicks off.