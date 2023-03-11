Mercedes-Benz Revised GLE SUV, Coupé Models now in Showrooms

Bennett Oghifo

Sales of the revised Mercedes-Benz GLE models started a few weeks ago. The Mercedes-AMG dealerships are now also taking orders for the upgraded off-roaders. At Mercedes-AMG, prices for the GLE 53 4MATIC+ SUV (fuel consumption combined: 10.7-10.3 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined: 244‑234 g/km)¹ start at €112,495.65². The top-of-the-range GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 12.7-12.3 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined: 287-280 g/km)1 is available starting at €174,739.602.

The standard equipment in the AMG models is significantly more extensive than in the previous models. In the GLE 53 4MATIC+ SUV, it includes the electric panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, adaptive high beam assist and smartphone integration. There’s also the selectable AMG Performance exhaust system, Burmester® surround sound system, the Memory package, the 360-degree Parking Pilot, the KEYLESS GO package and Blind Spot Assist. The latest generation of the AMG Performance steering wheel is also always on board. In the GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 10.5-10.2 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined: 239-232 g/km)1, the standard equipment is even more luxurious: climate control for the front seats, the MBUX Augmented Reality function and MULTIBEAM LED headlights also come as standard.

This configuration from the factory also applies to the GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ SUV (fuel consumption combined: 12.8-12.4 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined: 291-282 g/km)1. In the GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé, customers can also look forward to the AIR BALANCE package, the multi-contour front seats, and the head-up display. The MBUX Interior Assistant, temperature-controlled cupholders, and the logo projector with AMG-specific animation when the front doors are opened also come as standard.

The new models are distinguished from the front by the newly designed LED daytime running lights. The 53 versions also have a revised front spoiler with expressively shaped side air intakes in a jet-wing design. Visually, this brings them closer to the eight-cylinder models. The rear is characterised by revised LED rear lights. Two new colours enhance the paint range: MANUFAKTUR alpine grey uni and sodalith blue metallic.