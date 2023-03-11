  • Saturday, 11th March, 2023

Chinese Manufacturer Enters Market with new Smartphone

Business | 55 mins ago

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Chinese phone manufacturer, Realme has entered the market with its latest, GT3 smartphone which boasts a speed charging feature. 

The phone was unveiled recently at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

According to Realme, the new device s designed to be fully charged in nine minutes and 30 seconds.

Chief Executive Officer of Realme, Sky Li revealed that the launch was part of it expansion plan to grow its business in Africa and globally. 

He revealed that the firm intends to sell 85 million phones globally. 

Data from Strategy Analytics revealed that the brand was inching close to its sales target as it was able to ship 52 million smartphones in 2022.

The GT3 price reportedly cost N301,136, making it highly competitive with other smartphone makers such as Xiaomi and Oppo, which offer low-cost gadgets with high specs.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.