Chinese Manufacturer Enters Market with new Smartphone

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Chinese phone manufacturer, Realme has entered the market with its latest, GT3 smartphone which boasts a speed charging feature.

The phone was unveiled recently at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

According to Realme, the new device s designed to be fully charged in nine minutes and 30 seconds.

Chief Executive Officer of Realme, Sky Li revealed that the launch was part of it expansion plan to grow its business in Africa and globally.

He revealed that the firm intends to sell 85 million phones globally.

Data from Strategy Analytics revealed that the brand was inching close to its sales target as it was able to ship 52 million smartphones in 2022.

The GT3 price reportedly cost N301,136, making it highly competitive with other smartphone makers such as Xiaomi and Oppo, which offer low-cost gadgets with high specs.