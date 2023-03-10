We’ll Ensure Prosperous Rivers if Elected, Says PDP Guber Candidate

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Siminialaye Fubara has assured that if elected on March 18, 2023 his government will ensure that the state prospers, with focus on industries, agriculture, technology, others.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate assured that his government will encourage the private sector to build industries and business parks in each of the senatorial districts of the state.

Fubara made the promise, at a townhall meeting by Directorate of Intergovernmental Relations, Directorate of NGOs, Political pressure groups, and PDP Rivers state Campaign council, held in Port Harcourt.

The PDP standard bearer also revealed that in their 25 years development plan, they resolved to take the state to a higher level of development, adding that they will consolidate on the developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Fubara added that they will sustain the New Rivers vision intensive road development programmes with more roads, bridges and flyovers.

He said “We shall facilitate the establishment of economic hubs in mechanised agriculture, manufacturing, digital economy, and oil and gas in partnership with the private sector.”

“We will continue with the current investments in the education sector and ensure that it delivers the quality that guarantees our students appropriate skills for success in their chosen endeavours.

“We will ensure that every child has access to basic education across the state by tackling the out-of-school and drop-out syndrome in our communities”.

He dismissed the rumour that he was no longer in the race, stressing that it is the mischief of social media gossip.

“Outside the social media rumour, I am still the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). By the special grace of God we will be running for election in that capacity, come March 18, 2023. With your support I am very sure that victory is already assured.

“After my emergence as a candidate of the PDP, we followed it up with our campaign. We have campaigned in the 23 local government areas of this state. We have also transverse the 319 wards to preach the gospel of consolidation and continuity.

“Why did we chose consolidation and continuity, I believe in the presentation of the Medical Association and NBA,. We believe that what this present administration that I stand for is doing, we will build on them for a better and prosperous Rivers state.

“I have already done a 25 years development plan. This plan will take care not just the problem of the business community, it will take care of development, it will take care of the basic infrastructure that we need for development of businesses. It is not just the power or location but putting the facility in the right place for a better use and better productivity.”

Fubara added “We are prepared, we have gone through the line, not just as civil servants but we have worked, we have acquired the experiences that is required and we understand the problem not just for the doctors, nurses, judiciary or workers but every sector of the civil service or the public service at large”.