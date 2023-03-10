Uncover Encourages Black Women on Skincare 

Mary Nnah

As the world works towards dismantling the misconception that black skin does not need daily protection from the sun, another battle is being fought in the skincare community – sunscreens made for darker skin tones.

For many years, the beauty industry got away with relegating the beauty needs of black women. Whether it is the issue of creating one foundation shade suitable for dark-skinned women in a collection of ten shades or the failure to find hair products from mainstream brands that worked well with the curls, coils and locs grown by black women, the uproar increased and led to the birth of brands and releases yearning to remedy the situation.

One such brand is Uncover, a female-founded skincare brand with the perfect goal in mind: “Skincare made with Africa as a priority and not an afterthought.” Speaking during a recent event co-founder of Uncover, founders, Jade Oyateru, said, “Not only does Uncover encourage African women to wear their skin with pride, but they also encourage them to prioritise healthy skin over perfect skin- an encouragement that is buttressed through a range of products that combine the best of K-Beauty with African botanicals.”

Gaining accolades from skincare lovers, Uncover Aloe Invisible Sunscreen ticks the boxes of the ideal black girl sunscreen.

“It is no secret that African countries exist with prevailing warm and higher temperature climates. When searching for the perfect daily-use sunscreen some priorities include: lightweight, leaves no white cast, broad-spectrum coverage, high SPF, no stinginess or irritability when applied and no harsh ingredients”, she added.

However, not all sunscreens are made with African skin in mind and fail to tick off all these boxes. Crafted in two years in the world’s best labs and backed by experts in the industry, Uncover’s Aloe Invisible Sunscreen has been formulated with all priorities in mind.

Celina Kama Uncover Aloe Invisible Sunscreen, the lightweight SPF 50+ sunscreen is formulated with Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid (two super-moisturizing ingredients) that make it an ideal choice for everyday use.

Indeed, one of the major unique selling points of this sunscreen is that it seeps into the skin and leaves no white cast, encouraging you to reapply during the day and protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Packaged in bright “I AM PROTECTED” affirmations, the Uncover Aloe Invisible Sunscreen is the go-to for anyone searching for a sunscreen that meets the requirements they need and have sought.