Mutfwang: I Won’t Discriminate Against Muslim, Hausa as Plateau Governor

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has allayed fears that his government would discriminate against a section of the state on tribal and religious grounds if elected governor, noting that he respected people of other faiths and would give them their rights.

Mutfwang, who addressed the press in Jos, reassured the people that he wouldn’t discriminate against Muslim or Hausa in the state.

“While my faith is unshakable, it has also taught me to respect people of other faiths. I,therefore, want to assure my Muslim brothers in particular, that they have nothing to be afraid of about me, because I believe in fairness, equity and justice, therefore, I will not do anything unjustly to discriminate against them on account of faith or ethnic nationality,” he said.

On the allegation that he would sack workers if elected, the he said it was unimaginable that such could be insinuated about him, when he truly believed that the state needed to employ more people to enhance the capacity of the Civil Service and to ensure that the Plateau State civil service was repositioned to be one of the best in the country.

“So, I will not sack, rather I will employ additional competent hands,” he said, even as he decried the huge debt profile of the state, which he said experts projected to be about N250 Billion by May 29, when the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong, would leave office.

He however expressed determination to turn things around if elected, adding that wealth must be created to enable payment of this huge debts.

“Godless politicians and their agents will deploy lies, mudslinging, character assassination, misrepresentation, mischief and other immoral strategies as tools for propaganda. But we have chosen to be different and are determined to earn your trust by speaking the truth at all times. Our opponents know they cannot come near victory unless they take us out of the ballot.

“Since they have no project to commission, they have commissioned their paid agents to spread falsehood. One of the lies deployed by our jittery and fading opponents is the fabricated existence of a Court judgment that they claim will deny the PDP ultimate victory after you have voted for us. Let me assure our good people that this alleged victory snatching judgment only exists in the figment of their imaginations.

“We understand that even some senior lawyers have joined the shameful and disgraceful train of telling lies in order to spoil what they could not be part of. They were among us but left us and are out to destroy us because of their disappointment and bitterness. By God’s grace, they will not succeed in their mischief,” he said.