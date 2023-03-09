Helping to Build a New Generation of Female Gamers

In continuation of GAMING WEEK’s celebration of International Women’s Day, we present an article by Olamide Michael of GAMR on the advancement of gender equality in gaming, which requires multifaceted strategy, including allowing females gamers’ voices to be heard; whether through hosting inspiring guest speakers, posting content, interviews, or scholarships, all of which show commitment to empowering female gamers and helping them to achieve their goals

All around the world, women have relentlessly used technology to develop their nations and lessen gender inequality. Even in gaming, women have challenged the bias by dominating the industry.

At Gamr, there is a balance of inclusion among gamers, both male and female. We educate our community through the GamrGirl initiative, where our gamers are taught to respect females. As much as possible, we encourage GamrGirls to take the lead in our community.

As the status quo is changing and inclusion is welcoming all our female gamrs, gamr mothers are not left out. They are gamrgirls too. We acknowledge all the women that have been the backbone and supporters of our gamrs, both male and female.

Here are a few gamr stories about the journey of gamrs in the gaming world—

Bidemi Fatile: Allow Children to Find Interest in Things Relevant to Their Future

I am a mother of three boys. As a mom, I could never have imagined my children playing to earn, considering I was never exposed to a good form of gaming. The world has truthfully changed, and I, as a mother, have evolved with it. My three boys are all gamrs that started playing PS3 at a very young age, they started playing console games for fun, and soon they knew their tactics. As a mom, I didn’t find it interesting until I saw the passion for winning in them. I knew this was one of them. If children nowadays can dance or play sports to win a prize. Then, why can’t my children do the same?

I looked out for opportunities in esports. In 2022 my son, who was also looking for opportunities to earn while gaming, stumbled on a children’s tournament called Steamfest on the Gamr Instagram page with a prize pool of a Nintendo switch.

We enrolled for it in a split second.

Before the game day, my son was already playing on a PS4, but the goal was to start playing on the PS5, but we believed the Nintendo would be a great addition for them. So this was a great motivation for my first and third sons to play. We arrived at the venue, and the excited children filled the hall. It was fun to see children network from church and school. They felt like adults at a global conference. Even as the elimination started, some children were mature while others were emotional, we parents connected with ourselves as well.

The game pressure was powerful as hopes were high, and my son, Kitan, won the battles. It was a proud Gamr mother moment for me, and I didn’t regret allowing my children to play for fun back then.

After this great day, my children used the internet correctly by looking out for trends in gaming and staying updated on tournaments and news around the world of gaming and esports. Soon, they started getting tournament opportunities at Silverbird Galleria, Landmark Event Centre. They didn’t win a few of them, but seeing them compete gave me a better insight into how they will always choose to win anywhere.

I had times when people would say, “Bidemi, I hope these children won’t be distracted from school work.“ No, they weren’t distracted from childhood. I, as a mother, have put a great barrier between gaming and schooling. None must eat into each other, including chores.

Everything in life must be balanced. I am proud of my brilliant boys, and I promise to support them at every point of their lives fully.

My advice to mothers: Accept your children, allow them to find interest in something relevant to their future and support them. It’s okay to break the old-time mindset that this is how it should be, life will always revolve, and we should always be ready to evolve with it.

Victoria Gana: More Organisations Should Give Opportunities to Gamers

Philip, my son, was already carting physically, so his going into gran tourism was not too surprising for me. Having a child in esports is very exciting, but as a mother, I just saw it as my son sitting in one place all day long playing games, and I wanted him to go out and get physical exercise and experiences. So, I supported him in looking for tournaments and competing against others. I strongly believe in allowing children to be who they want to be.

However, over time I have come to accept seeing how gaming has helped him in his eye and hand coordination, his balance and, importantly, his confidence. Another way he has grown is through time and consistency, and I love how consistent my son is. The winning mindset Philip has is worth writing on.

Philip has given me a different perspective on motherhood and motherhood decisions; all he deserves now is my encouragement and support for his art.

However, I ensure that he games healthily by encouraging him to take regular breaks from gaming and participate in other activities.

I hope to see more organisations give opportunities to gamers, like what Gamr is doing in the gaming community, and I believe many will be reoriented better.

Uche Ezenwa: Opinion About Gaming is Changing

Amaar, my daughter, started gaming with her dad when she was very young. I remember she and my husband were always hiding to play when I went to sleep at night. She games with her brother when I am at work during the day. I knew she enjoyed gaming, but I didn’t know she was a pro-gamer.

I sometimes appreciate those days she hid games because she has dominated the industry today.

Who won’t be proud?

Amaar made the difference in my opinion about gaming, and she had a cousin who dropped out of school because of addiction to unprofitable gaming. Amaar is a graduate and a Master’s degree student and also a gamer. She is also a content creator.

All these achievements are not even compared to the influence she keeps bringing to the gaming industry and how she drives other female gamers to do more.

She is a top influencer in the Apex Legend community and Gamr. She has had incredible opportunities as well in gaming.

To think she has a brother who also plays games, it’s not about gender. It’s time to stop the gender bias as parents and mothers. What a man can do, a woman will do way better.

Amaar, my daughter, is changing things and making the world know that the sky is not the limit in gaming.

I am her biggest fan and No. 1 supporter, and I will see her achieve her goals.