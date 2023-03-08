Adamu Meets APC Govs Ahead of Saturday’s Guber Election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu,yesterday, met with some governors and governorship candidates of the party ahead of the March 12 governorship and state assembly elections.

The meeting which lasted for about one hour and thirty minutes had in attendance, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru; and some governorship candidates of the party, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta), Pastor Tonye Cole (Rivers), retired Air Marshal Siddique Abubakar (Bauchi) and Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia (Benue), as well as some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

At the end of the meeting, the governors and the governorship candidates and the party refused to talk to journalists, who had laid siege to the meeting.

But a source privy to the meeting said the chairman worried that the scarcity of cash has affected the party’s preparation for the Saturday election.

The source quoted the chairman as saying, “The actual plan and preparation for the election itself can’t be said to have been concluded fairly well. There are places we have problem. As we talk, money not being in circulation as it should be, to enable the candidates confront the elections properly.

“There are problems of money being approved for some states and until now the money has not reached them, but they have reason to believe that there are some kind of arrangements for them,” adding that, Adamu also lamented about some APC party leaders at the local level campaigning for other political parties

“There are some kind of local problems, last minute problems of maybe people who are supposed to be leaders of the parties are not playing along or some APC leaders campaigning for other party’s within the state for some election. This I thought are some of the problems that need quick intervention,” he reportedly said.

The meeting, the source claimed, was aimed at tackling all the identified problems before the election.