Polls: Youths Alleged Underutilisation of BVAS in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Hundreds of youths in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State yesterday alleged that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was underutilised during the February 25 presidential/national assembly poll.

Some of the placards displayed by the protesters during the protest read: “Our EO has been compromised”. “We were disenfranchised”. “INEC should look into our grievances and make amends”, among others.

Presenting their grievance to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Lafia Government House main gate, spokesperson for the protesters, Usman Musa Sambu, alleged further that the election was marred by pockets of irregularities.

Sambu, who is the councilor representing Nasarawa Eggon/Alizaga Electoral Ward of Nasarawa Eggon LGA, added that the election was also marred by disenfranchisement and poor implementation of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

He therefore, cited the underutilisation of the BVAS, violence in some polling areas, intimidation of voters among many other infringements.

“Your Excellency, we have calmly come here to express our anger to you. Without mincing words, our supporters of the APC suffered intimidation, mutilation of electoral materials and acts of violence.

“Our candidate was shortchanged and our voters were frustrated. This nearly led to political unrest on Thursday in Nasarawa Eggon. But, we had to calm it down with the hope that authorities would listen to us,” the spokesperson maintained.

Responding, Governor Sule said he was pleased with the orderliness of the protesters, hence advising them to put all their evidences of electoral infractions in order to facilitate investigation.

“We are not unconcerned of your anger. It is thoughtful that you have decided to come here and express yourself. I will assure you of doing all that is possible to ensure that your allegations are looked into and justice shall be done,” Sule assured them.