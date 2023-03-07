Guber Election: Yuguda Asks Bauchi Citizens to Vote for APC Candidate

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Former Governor of Bauchi State, Mr. Isa Yuguda, has called on the electorates in the state to vote for Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar of the All Peoples Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election.

Yuguda described Abubakar as a man of no mistakes that has what it takes to fix all the problems in the state.

He stated this during an interactive session with journalists at his residence in Bauchi ahead of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections that were slated for March 11.

The former governor said that he was in the state to tell the citizens of Bauchi State the true position regarding the forthcoming election and enlighten them more on the good qualities Abubakar of the APC possesses.

He said that things were not going the way they ought to in the state, hence the need for a change of leadership that will usher Bauchi State into its promised land by bringing on board a leader who has a track-record of an outstanding performance in the country.

“You are all very much aware that I have been a member of the APC and I am still an active member. It is not yet time for me to withdraw, except in the far away future and which is why I feel very strongly that my presence now, because I have a responsibility and I owe it a duty that when things are going wrong and you are in a political party and you have a very good candidate to sell to the public, you have to be very visible.

“Even if it is my two sons that are contesting in different political parties, at least if I have to come in and I belong to one of the political party that one of my son’s belong to, I must come out and tell the truth even if the son that we are in the same political party is not as good as the other one. I will still go for the other one who is in the other party and support him because that is what Allah says because the almighty God has already defined the kind of personality the human race should come out and identify and make sure he is their leader.

“Somebody who will ensure justice and equity, he will not prefer another person over another, someone who is sufficiently educated, has a good background and upbringing, good morals and correct all the mistakes of the past administrations.

“Saddique Baba Abubakahas has reached the apex of his career as a fighter pilot. He has been in the Air force for 42 years and all his life, he has lived a life of discipline. Even among the armed forces, the Air force is very disciplined, they stand out, very neat and they are in a profession of precision, a profession of no mistakes, so we have a man of Mr no mistakes.

“The past two administrations have collapsed all the infrastructures in the state, I left 22, hospitals, fully operational and equipped hospitals with both foreign and foreign doctors. I had about 31 Egyptian doctors in the state, I trained over 150 medical students abroad who returned back to the state, but I cannot see even one of them.

“I left not less than 72 local doctors, but in the whole of Bauchi State today, we have only 18 doctors. I left all the hospitals with 24 hours supply, but that is not the story today.

The last time I visited the state’s specialist hospital, may because my days were not up, I would have had a heart attack to see that this is what Nigeria and Bauchi State is all about.”

“The worst case scenario is that the government that took over from me would have maintained the infrastructure the way it was, instead of saying I want to construct this, I want to construct that, let the people continue to enjoy these services, let out children go to the hospitals and enjoy under five medical facilities, let our women enjoy the free medication for pregnant women. Let us continue to maintain our equipment so that our women and children can have a fall back when they are sick.

“All the 22 hospitals are nothing to write about with only 18 doctors servicing more than seven million people in the state.”

“Now come to education, Sa’adu Zungur Primary school won the best constructed primary school in West Africa after the Governor’s forum peer group review came to bauchi, we had that award. The Sa’adu Zungur that I inherited with over 300 children in a classroom and we constructed 82 classrooms fully equipped and furnished up to an international standard.