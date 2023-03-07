  • Tuesday, 7th March, 2023

Buhari Congratulates Masha on Appointment as First African Director of G-24

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly appointed Director and Head of Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four, (G24), Dr. Iyabo Masha.

In a letter personally signed by him on Tuesday, the President noted that by the appointment, Dr. Masha has made history, becoming the first African to hold the position since the organization was founded in 1971.

President Buhari enjoined Dr. Masha to use the position to champion the cause of developing countries, especially on the key economic challenges of economic diversification, debt resolution, tax policy and financial sector development.  

He said: “Having worked closely with Dr. Masha during her time with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, I have no doubt in my mind that she has the drive, dedication to duty, and professionalism to rise to the responsibilities of the position.

“Congratulations, Nigeria is proud of your achievement, and I wish you a successful tenure,” the President added.

